What To Expect Going Ahead For Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Given Its 4.08 Percent Gain On Wednesday?

During the recent session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s traded shares were 3.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.08% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the PARA share is $47.46, that puts it down -70.84 from that peak though still a striking 4.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.63. The company’s market capitalization is $18.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.51 million shares over the past three months.

Paramount Global (PARA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PARA has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Paramount Global (PARA) registered a 4.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.08% in intraday trading to $27.78 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.56%, and it has moved by -25.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.33, which implies an increase of 23.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, PARA is trading at a discount of -115.98% off the target high and 13.61% off the low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paramount Global has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paramount Global (PARA) shares have gone down -24.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.56% against 14.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return 77.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.37% per annum.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Paramount Global is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders