What To Expect As VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Delivers An -66.92% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares were 3.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.39% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the VBIV share is $4.31, that puts it down -331.0 from that peak though still a striking -6.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $264.59M, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. VBIV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) registered a -18.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.39% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.24%, and it has moved by -39.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.67, which implies an increase of 85.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, VBIV is trading at a discount of -700.0% off the target high and -500.0% off the low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VBI Vaccines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares have gone down -66.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.81% against 0.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $164k and $301k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.60% and then jump by 265.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.70%. While earnings are projected to return -29.20% in 2022.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

VBI Vaccines Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.57%, with the float percentage being 47.82%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55.04 million shares (or 21.39% of all shares), a total value of $171.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 8.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.38 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $12.71 million.