What To Expect As E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Delivers An -85.77% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares were 2.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.55% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EJH share is $80.93, that puts it down -21197.37 from that peak though still a striking -5.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $13.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) registered a -11.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.55% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.39%, and it has moved by -44.13% in 30 days. The short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited insiders own 65.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.43%, with the float percentage being 6.96%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 1.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.