What To Expect As Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Delivers An -33.51% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $105.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $1.9. The 52-week high for the AMAT share is $167.06, that puts it down -57.87 from that peak though still a striking 2.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $103.61. The company’s market capitalization is $92.59B, and the average trade volume was 8.01 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.86.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $105.82 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.53%, and it has moved by -10.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $165.30, which implies an increase of 35.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130.00 and $205.00 respectively. As a result, AMAT is trading at a discount of -93.73% off the target high and -22.85% off the low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Materials Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares have gone down -33.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.25% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.80% this quarter and then jump 19.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.17 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.4 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.00%. While earnings are projected to return 63.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.73% per annum.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Applied Materials Inc. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Applied Materials Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.06%, with the float percentage being 81.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,243 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 74.89 million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $9.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.43 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.19 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $2.47 billion.