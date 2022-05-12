What Should You Do With ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) At Current Prices?

During the last session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares were 2.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.68% or -$2.24. The 52-week high for the ZIM share is $91.23, that puts it down -55.82 from that peak though still a striking 45.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.92. The company’s market capitalization is $6.96B, and the average trade volume was 5.26 million shares over the past three months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ZIM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $12.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) registered a -3.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.68% in intraday trading to $58.55 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.77%, and it has moved by 5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.83, which implies an increase of 32.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.80 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, ZIM is trading at a discount of -104.95% off the target high and 28.61% off the low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares have gone up 14.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.69% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 260.30% this quarter and then jump 54.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 161.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.24 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.2 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.36 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 138.00% and then jump by 97.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 760.40% in 2022.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 68.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 116.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. insiders own 33.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.65%, with the float percentage being 56.90%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.76 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $280.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 million shares, is of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $180.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $10.61 million.