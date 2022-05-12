What Should You Do With EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $119.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$1.48. The 52-week high for the EOG share is $132.35, that puts it down -10.47 from that peak though still a striking 49.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.86. The company’s market capitalization is $66.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.65 million shares over the past three months.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.2.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $119.81 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.79%, and it has moved by -0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.82%. The short interest in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is 4.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EOG Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares have gone up 28.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.01% against 36.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 350.70% this quarter and then jump 59.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.88 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.3 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.97 billion and $3.69 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 98.40% and then jump by 43.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.20%. While earnings are projected to return 864.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.81% per annum.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EOG Resources Inc. is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.45%.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

EOG Resources Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.75%, with the float percentage being 88.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,337 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.94 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $4.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.37 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares are Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 20.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.66 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.49 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 billion.