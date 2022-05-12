Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) At $42.99 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the WBA share is $55.96, that puts it down -30.17 from that peak though still a striking 2.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.80. The company’s market capitalization is $37.27B, and the average trade volume was 7.24 million shares over the past three months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. WBA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $42.99 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.50%, and it has moved by -2.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.72, which implies an increase of 11.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $52.30 respectively. As a result, WBA is trading at a discount of -21.66% off the target high and 6.96% off the low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares have gone down -11.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -4.90% against -8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -28.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.35 billion by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 0.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.46% per annum.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 29 and July 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is 1.91, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. insiders own 17.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.61%, with the float percentage being 73.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,723 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 59.25 million shares (or 6.86% of all shares), a total value of $3.09 billion in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company's overall shares, with a $1.09 billion market value.