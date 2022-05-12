Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) Stock Jumped 5.06% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.25% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the VAL share is $61.70, that puts it down -15.15 from that peak though still a striking 61.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.56. The company’s market capitalization is $4.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 780.07K shares over the past three months.

Valaris Limited (VAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. VAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Valaris Limited (VAL) registered a 2.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.25% in intraday trading to $53.58 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.22%, and it has moved by 5.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.23%. The short interest in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.71, which implies an increase of 25.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $84.00 respectively. As a result, VAL is trading at a discount of -56.77% off the target high and -11.98% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $309.85 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders