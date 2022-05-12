TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Is Up 34.68% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 8.36% – What To Do Now

During the last session, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.30% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the TMST share is $24.99, that puts it down -39.77 from that peak though still a striking 34.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.68. The company’s market capitalization is $836.78M, and the average trade volume was 819.35K shares over the past three months.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TMST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) trade information

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) registered a 1.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.30% in intraday trading to $17.88 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.20%, and it has moved by -11.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.89%.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TimkenSteel Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares have gone up 13.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.84% against -0.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $315.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.20%. While earnings are projected to return 331.20% in 2022.

TMST Dividends

TimkenSteel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Major holders

TimkenSteel Corporation insiders own 18.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.91%, with the float percentage being 94.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 15.06% of all shares), a total value of $91.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.22 million, or about 4.81% of the stock, which is worth about $29.08 million.