Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)

During the last session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares were 5.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.57% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the DBGI share is $8.80, that puts it down -3726.09 from that peak though still a striking 17.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $7.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) registered a 9.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.57% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -56.78%, and it has moved by -79.70% in 30 days. The short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -311.60% in 2022.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Digital Brands Group Inc. insiders own 25.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.65%, with the float percentage being 22.26%. Lindbrook Capital, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.96 million shares (or 7.53% of all shares), a total value of $2.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP’s that is approximately 5.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59422.0, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.