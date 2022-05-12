The Time Is Right To Purchase Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)

During the last session, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.94% or -$4.65. The 52-week high for the CUTR share is $74.38, that puts it down -56.95 from that peak though still a striking 39.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.67. The company’s market capitalization is $872.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 359.47K shares over the past three months.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CUTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) registered a -8.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.94% in intraday trading to $47.39 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.99%, and it has moved by -24.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.40%. The short interest in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is 1.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.60, which implies an increase of 37.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, CUTR is trading at a discount of -79.36% off the target high and -37.16% off the low.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cutera Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cutera Inc. (CUTR) shares have gone up 6.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.16% against -1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.80% this quarter and then drop -29.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.04 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.72 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.94 million and $38.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.20% and then jump by 40.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 107.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

CUTR Dividends

Cutera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s Major holders

Cutera Inc. insiders own 2.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.05%, with the float percentage being 110.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 13.85% of all shares), a total value of $115.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.26 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $58.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $33.32 million.