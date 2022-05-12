The Future Belongs To Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 3.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.07% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the CRGE share is $8.46, that puts it down -131.78 from that peak though still a striking 31.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $553.48M, and the average trade volume was 391.99K shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) registered a 22.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.07% in intraday trading to $3.65 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -38.76%, and it has moved by -37.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.69%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders own 57.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.45%, with the float percentage being 3.39%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 40000.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15000.0 shares, is of Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $52800.0.