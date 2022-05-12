The Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Stock Dropped -29.72% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 7.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $11.14, that puts it down -243.83 from that peak though still a striking 2.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.16. The company’s market capitalization is $912.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.43 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $3.24 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.92%, and it has moved by -29.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.88%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 5.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares have gone down -53.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against -0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.50% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $216.61 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228.32 million and $207.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.00% and then jump by 4.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return -218.60% in 2022.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.73%, with the float percentage being 74.78%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.0 million shares (or 9.73% of all shares), a total value of $154.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $138.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 13.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.99 million, or about 4.67% of the stock, which is worth about $73.98 million.