The Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Stock Dropped -8.77% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.82% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the YOU share is $65.70, that puts it down -161.03 from that peak though still a striking 25.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.79. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 977.63K shares over the past three months.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. YOU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $25.17 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.38%, and it has moved by -8.77% in 30 days. The short interest in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 6.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.34 day(s) to cover.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Secure Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares have gone down -51.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.61% against 10.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.33 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -277.30% in 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders own 49.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.42%, with the float percentage being 166.32%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.29 million shares (or 28.67% of all shares), a total value of $667.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.29 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $291.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 12.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 16.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $393.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $70.15 million.