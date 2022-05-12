The Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Stock Jumped -4.08% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $239.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the AMGN share is $258.45, that puts it down -7.71 from that peak though still a striking 17.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $198.64. The company’s market capitalization is $127.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AMGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.11.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) trade information

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $239.95 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.92%, and it has moved by -4.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.06%. The short interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is 12.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $245.81, which implies an increase of 2.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $185.00 and $295.00 respectively. As a result, AMGN is trading at a discount of -22.94% off the target high and 22.9% off the low.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amgen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) shares have gone up 13.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.28% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.90% this quarter and then jump 12.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.89 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.34 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.63 billion and $6.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.90% and then jump by 1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.10%. While earnings are projected to return -16.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.07% per annum.

AMGN Dividends

Amgen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amgen Inc. is 7.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.73%.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Major holders

Amgen Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.14%, with the float percentage being 77.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,761 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.01 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $10.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.41 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.92 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $2.54 billion.