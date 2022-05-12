The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES)’s -8.94% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the AES share is $27.00, that puts it down -36.16 from that peak though still a striking 2.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.38. The company’s market capitalization is $13.57B, and the average trade volume was 6.22 million shares over the past three months.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

The AES Corporation (AES) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $19.83 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.94%, and it has moved by -19.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.93%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The AES Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The AES Corporation (AES) shares have gone down -16.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.92% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.80% this quarter and then drop -12.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.52 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.73 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.7 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.70% and then drop by -10.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.48%. While earnings are projected to return 6.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.30% per annum.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The AES Corporation is 0.63, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

The AES Corporation insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.23%, with the float percentage being 95.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 886 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 82.5 million shares (or 12.36% of all shares), a total value of $2.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69.98 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 10.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The AES Corporation (AES) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 22.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $548.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.97 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $509.51 million.