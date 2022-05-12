The $7.31 Is The Price At Which Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.90% or -$1.28. The 52-week high for the CGEM share is $37.66, that puts it down -415.18 from that peak though still a striking -14.91% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.40. The company’s market capitalization is $330.56M, and the average trade volume was 187.00K shares over the past three months.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CGEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) registered a -14.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.90% in intraday trading to $7.31 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.61%, and it has moved by -34.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.99%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.67, which implies an increase of 81.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, CGEM is trading at a discount of -625.03% off the target high and -269.36% off the low.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cullinan Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) shares have gone down -67.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.42% against 0.00.

While earnings are projected to return -21.70% in 2022.

CGEM Dividends

Cullinan Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders

Cullinan Oncology Inc. insiders own 17.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.15%, with the float percentage being 105.03%. BioImpact Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 17.51% of all shares), a total value of $172.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of Foresite Capital Management V, LLC’s that is approximately 6.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $61.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $16.23 million.