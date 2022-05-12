The $57.11 Value Of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares were 14.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.02% or -$7.07. The 52-week high for the SE share is $372.70, that puts it down -552.6 from that peak though still a striking -8.56% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.00. The company’s market capitalization is $34.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.00 million shares over the past three months.

Sea Limited (SE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sea Limited (SE) registered a -11.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.02% in intraday trading to $57.11 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.66%, and it has moved by -49.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.24%. The short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 24.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $177.51, which implies an increase of 67.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, SE is trading at a discount of -425.3% off the target high and -24.32% off the low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sea Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sea Limited (SE) shares have gone down -83.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.14% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 52.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.94 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.98 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.57 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.60% and then jump by 69.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.30%. While earnings are projected to return -13.30% in 2022.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders own 4.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.88%, with the float percentage being 78.77%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sea Limited (SE) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc owns about 33.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.75 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.47 million, or about 5.12% of the stock, which is worth about $6.52 billion.