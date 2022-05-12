The $5.11 Value Of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.20% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the NWG share is $6.99, that puts it down -36.79 from that peak though still a striking 2.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.99. The company’s market capitalization is $26.59B, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NWG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

NatWest Group plc (NWG) registered a 2.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.20% in intraday trading to $5.11 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.28%, and it has moved by -12.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 29.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.12 and $9.04 respectively. As a result, NWG is trading at a discount of -76.91% off the target high and -19.77% off the low.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NatWest Group plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NatWest Group plc (NWG) shares have gone down -14.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.76% against 3.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.00%. While earnings are projected to return 417.20% in 2022.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NatWest Group plc is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

NatWest Group plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.61%, with the float percentage being 0.61%. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.62 million shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $40.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.53 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NatWest Group plc (NWG) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Income Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6.56 million.