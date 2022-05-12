Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s traded shares were 4.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.89% or $4.48. The 52-week high for the TPR share is $48.01, that puts it down -54.87 from that peak though still a striking 14.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.39. The company’s market capitalization is $7.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.36 million shares over the past three months.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) registered a 16.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.89% in intraday trading to $31.00 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.24%, and it has moved by -20.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.72%. The short interest in Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is 5.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.81, which implies an increase of 40.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, TPR is trading at a discount of -116.13% off the target high and -25.81% off the low.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tapestry Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) shares have gone down -37.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.88% against -0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.70% this quarter and then jump 15.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.99 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return 211.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.20% per annum.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tapestry Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Tapestry Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.49%, with the float percentage being 92.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 802 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.9 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tapestry Inc. (TPR) shares are JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund owns about 10.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $408.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.82 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $317.47 million.