Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD): Is It Possible To Be Down -7.28% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the STWD share is $27.00, that puts it down -21.73 from that peak though still a striking -0.68% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.33. The company’s market capitalization is $6.99B, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. STWD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $22.18 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.98%, and it has moved by -4.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.50, which implies an increase of 22.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, STWD is trading at a discount of -44.27% off the target high and -17.22% off the low.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starwood Property Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares have gone down -13.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.05% against 0.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $323.8 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $284.5 million and $290.87 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.99% per annum.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

Starwood Property Trust Inc. insiders own 5.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.74%, with the float percentage being 51.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 599 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.16 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $635.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.52 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $474.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $200.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.23 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $200.05 million.