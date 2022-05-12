Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Has Been Falling -84.73% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.32% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the SOPA share is $77.34, that puts it down -4764.15 from that peak though still a striking -13.21% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $38.45M, and the average trade volume was 3.20 million shares over the past three months.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) registered a -16.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.32% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.92%, and it has moved by -41.33% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 82.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SOPA is trading at a discount of -466.04% off the target high and -466.04% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -706.60% in 2022.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders own 41.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.87%, with the float percentage being 3.21%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 52685.0 shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45262.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.