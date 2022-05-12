Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -14.26% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s traded shares were 2.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.36% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the SKYH share is $43.41, that puts it down -397.82 from that peak though still a striking 39.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.25. The company’s market capitalization is $425.27M, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) registered a -9.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.36% in intraday trading to $8.72 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.52%, and it has moved by 1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.80%.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Sky Harbour Group Corporation insiders own 30.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.81%, with the float percentage being 89.89%. Karpus Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 12.61% of all shares), a total value of $19.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Highbridge Capital Management, LLC.’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $1.5 million.