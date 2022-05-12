Should Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Revive After A -8.81% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the IPOF share is $10.99, that puts it down -8.81 from that peak though still a striking 3.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46B, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) trade information

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.66%, and it has moved by -3.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.20%.

While earnings are projected to return 161.90% in 2022.

IPOF Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s Major holders

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.21%, with the float percentage being 63.21%. Cowen and Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.55 million shares (or 5.69% of all shares), a total value of $66.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 4.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $3.82 million.