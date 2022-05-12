Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG)

During the recent session, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.90% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the MKFG share is $11.00, that puts it down -313.53 from that peak though still a striking 3.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.58. The company’s market capitalization is $499.66M, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MKFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) registered a 2.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.90% in intraday trading to $2.66 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.27%, and it has moved by -31.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.60, which implies an increase of 52.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, MKFG is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and -87.97% off the low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Markforged Holding Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares have gone down -63.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,066.67% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.88 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.77 million by the end of Jun 2022.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Markforged Holding Corporation insiders own 15.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.49%, with the float percentage being 73.56%. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29.92 million shares (or 15.92% of all shares), a total value of $160.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.58 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 10.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.19 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $22.5 million.