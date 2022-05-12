Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Rose 8.42% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -36.22%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ORC share is $5.86, that puts it down -105.61 from that peak though still a striking 8.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $504.98M, and the average trade volume was 3.83 million shares over the past three months.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ORC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $2.85 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.97%, and it has moved by -5.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.44%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 18.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, ORC is trading at a discount of -22.81% off the target high and -22.81% off the low.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Orchid Island Capital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) shares have gone down -42.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against -3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 224.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.11 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.17 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.29 million and $24.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.30% and then jump by 66.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.50%. While earnings are projected to return 3033.30% in 2022.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 18.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Orchid Island Capital Inc. insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.13%, with the float percentage being 23.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.47 million shares (or 7.05% of all shares), a total value of $56.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF owns about 5.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $18.91 million.