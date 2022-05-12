NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Has Grown 20.87% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares were 66.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $166.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.48% or -$9.65. The 52-week high for the NVDA share is $346.47, that puts it down -108.34 from that peak though still a striking 19.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $134.59. The company’s market capitalization is $420.19B, and the average trade volume was 55.93 million shares over the past three months.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NVDA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 45 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.22.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) registered a -5.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.48% in intraday trading to $166.30 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.22%, and it has moved by -24.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.87%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $325.24, which implies an increase of 48.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160.00 and $400.00 respectively. As a result, NVDA is trading at a discount of -140.53% off the target high and 3.79% off the low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NVIDIA Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares have gone down -45.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.23% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.40% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.41 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.27 billion by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5 billion and $5.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.20% and then jump by 28.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.10%. While earnings are projected to return 123.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.75% per annum.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NVIDIA Corporation is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

NVIDIA Corporation insiders own 4.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.83%, with the float percentage being 69.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,513 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 194.85 million shares (or 7.79% of all shares), a total value of $40.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 174.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.9 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.33 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $10.84 billion.