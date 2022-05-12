Now Is The Time To Buy Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)

During the last session, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $204.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.38% or -$18.71. The 52-week high for the GNRC share is $524.31, that puts it down -156.24 from that peak though still a striking -3.66% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $212.10. The company’s market capitalization is $14.10B, and the average trade volume was 921.73K shares over the past three months.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GNRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.6.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) registered a -8.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.38% in intraday trading to $204.62 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.84%, and it has moved by -26.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $411.47, which implies an increase of 50.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $298.00 and $561.00 respectively. As a result, GNRC is trading at a discount of -174.17% off the target high and -45.64% off the low.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Generac Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares have gone down -53.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.08% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.80% this quarter and then jump 34.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.32 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $919.98 million and $942.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.70% and then jump by 39.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.50%. While earnings are projected to return 55.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.47% per annum.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Generac Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.23%, with the float percentage being 93.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,156 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.64 million shares (or 10.38% of all shares), a total value of $2.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.73 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $631.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $502.05 million.