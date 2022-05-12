NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Drops -28.41% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the NLOK share is $30.92, that puts it down -28.41 from that peak though still a striking 2.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.47. The company’s market capitalization is $13.85B, and the average trade volume was 5.64 million shares over the past three months.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. NLOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $24.08 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.76%, and it has moved by -8.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.48, which implies an increase of 9.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.40 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, NLOK is trading at a discount of -20.43% off the target high and 6.98% off the low.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NortonLifeLock Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) shares have gone down -3.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.71% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.40% this quarter and then jump 2.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $709.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $719.65 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $685.38 million and $695 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 3.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.10%. While earnings are projected to return 29.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.10% per annum.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NortonLifeLock Inc. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

NortonLifeLock Inc. insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.53%, with the float percentage being 101.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 911 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 63.97 million shares (or 10.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.01 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) shares are American Balanced Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 19.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $513.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.8 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $436.57 million.