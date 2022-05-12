Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Is Worth Evaluating At $25.99

During the last session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the NOG share is $30.44, that puts it down -17.12 from that peak though still a striking 46.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $25.99 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.98%, and it has moved by -6.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.64%. The short interest in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is 8.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.81 day(s) to cover.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares have gone up 5.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.22% against 36.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.40% this quarter and then jump 148.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $257.62 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $308.95 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.07 million and $150.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 414.50% and then jump by 105.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 69.20%. While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.30% per annum.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 0.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. insiders own 15.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.23%, with the float percentage being 70.39%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.88 million shares (or 7.36% of all shares), a total value of $104.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $79.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $35.84 million.