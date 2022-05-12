Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s traded shares were 4.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.56% or -$1.79. The 52-week high for the MFC share is $22.19, that puts it down -31.07 from that peak though still a striking -4.31% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.66. The company’s market capitalization is $36.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.39 million shares over the past three months.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) registered a -9.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.56% in intraday trading to $16.93 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.40%, and it has moved by -12.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.92%. The short interest in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is 7.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.27, which implies an increase of 27.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.32 and $29.31 respectively. As a result, MFC is trading at a discount of -73.12% off the target high and -14.12% off the low.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Manulife Financial Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares have gone down -5.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.18% against -1.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.30%. While earnings are projected to return 20.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.50% per annum.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Manulife Financial Corporation is 1.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.19%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Manulife Financial Corporation insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.74%, with the float percentage being 57.74%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 781 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 163.83 million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 101.72 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 5.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 25.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $489.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.78 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $346.53 million.