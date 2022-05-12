MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Shares Have Been Down About -74.45% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.45% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the MGNX share is $32.81, that puts it down -700.24 from that peak though still a striking -2.93% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.22. The company’s market capitalization is $277.73M, and the average trade volume was 746.60K shares over the past three months.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MGNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.96.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) registered a -11.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.45% in intraday trading to $4.10 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.34%, and it has moved by -50.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.50, which implies an increase of 85.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, MGNX is trading at a discount of -1119.51% off the target high and -265.85% off the low.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MacroGenics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares have gone down -80.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.53% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.50% this quarter and then jump 36.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.06 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.26 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.80%. While earnings are projected to return -36.30% in 2022.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

MacroGenics Inc. insiders own 2.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.04%, with the float percentage being 99.57%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.56 million shares (or 13.96% of all shares), a total value of $137.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.1 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $97.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $28.3 million.