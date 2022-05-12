LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) Stock Dropped -40.52% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.94% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the LOGC share is $5.19, that puts it down -1197.5 from that peak though still a striking 2.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $14.57M, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LOGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) registered a -13.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.94% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.32%, and it has moved by -40.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.67, which implies an increase of 89.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LOGC is trading at a discount of -1400.0% off the target high and -400.0% off the low.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) shares have gone down -89.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.48% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.50% this quarter and then drop -6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $900k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $542k and $461k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 167.50% and then jump by 95.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.50%. While earnings are projected to return 3.90% in 2022.

LOGC Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.23%, with the float percentage being 66.97%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.47 million shares (or 25.69% of all shares), a total value of $19.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.6 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $1.85 million.