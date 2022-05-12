LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Is Likely To Grow By 45.12% Or More

During the last session, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s traded shares were 1.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.69% or -$1.17. The 52-week high for the LZ share is $40.94, that puts it down -275.25 from that peak though still a striking -1.28% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32B, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. LZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) registered a -9.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.69% in intraday trading to $10.91 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.39%, and it has moved by -18.22% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.88, which implies an increase of 45.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, LZ is trading at a discount of -184.14% off the target high and -19.16% off the low.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LegalZoom.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares have gone down -56.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 233.33% against 15.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $143.71 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $160.94 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.90%.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

LegalZoom.com Inc. insiders own 6.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.81%, with the float percentage being 54.57%. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 14.53% of all shares), a total value of $755.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.3 million shares, is of Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd.’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $377.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares are Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $60.81 million.