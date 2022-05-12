Is Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s traded shares were 2.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.19% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the DTC share is $23.39, that puts it down -360.43 from that peak though still a striking -11.42% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.66. The company’s market capitalization is $486.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 443.69K shares over the past three months.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) trade information

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) registered a -14.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.19% in intraday trading to $5.08 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.97%, and it has moved by -26.38% in 30 days. The short interest in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) is 3.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 71.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, DTC is trading at a discount of -352.76% off the target high and -175.59% off the low.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Solo Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) shares have gone down -75.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.13% against -6.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.72 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 145.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.70% per annum.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Solo Brands Inc. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.94%, with the float percentage being 103.96%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 44.03 million shares (or 69.46% of all shares), a total value of $688.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.72 million shares, is of Bertram Growth Capital III (GPLLC), L.L.C.’s that is approximately 18.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $183.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $13.99 million.