Is Sesen Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SESN) -20.58% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares were 4.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.88% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SESN share is $6.04, that puts it down -1373.17 from that peak though still a striking 9.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $87.89M, and the average trade volume was 3.72 million shares over the past three months.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SESN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) registered a -14.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.88% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.58%, and it has moved by -24.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.78, which implies an increase of 76.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.56 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SESN is trading at a discount of -631.71% off the target high and -36.59% off the low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sesen Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares have gone down -66.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -312.50% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -41.90% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 99.00% in 2022.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Sesen Bio Inc. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.69%, with the float percentage being 24.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.49 million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $10.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.61 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $3.76 million.