Is Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Still A Buy After sinking -8.67% Last Week?

During the recent session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.30% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PXS share is $1.10, that puts it down -100.0 from that peak though still a striking 36.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $26.26M, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PXS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) registered a -11.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.30% in intraday trading to $0.55 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.67%, and it has moved by 6.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.60, which implies an increase of 65.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.70 respectively. As a result, PXS is trading at a discount of -209.09% off the target high and -172.73% off the low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pyxis Tankers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) shares have gone down -24.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.6 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.22 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.24 million and $4.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.90% and then jump by 44.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.40%. While earnings are projected to return -10.60% in 2022.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 31 and June 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Tankers Inc. insiders own 54.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.56%, with the float percentage being 3.43%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42562.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20429.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 42562.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23792.0 market value.