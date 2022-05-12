Is Mister Car Wash Inc.’s (NYSE: MCW) -17.05% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s traded shares were 1.57 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the MCW share is $24.49, that puts it down -99.27 from that peak though still a striking 3.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.91. The company’s market capitalization is $3.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 864.34K shares over the past three months.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MCW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) trade information

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $12.29 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.05%, and it has moved by -19.74% in 30 days. The short interest in Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) is 5.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.88, which implies an increase of 43.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, MCW is trading at a discount of -160.37% off the target high and -46.46% off the low.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mister Car Wash Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) shares have gone down -36.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.55% against -7.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.18 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.72 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.00%. While earnings are projected to return -138.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 47.80% per annum.

MCW Dividends

Mister Car Wash Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s Major holders

Mister Car Wash Inc. insiders own 1.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.94%, with the float percentage being 101.31%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 219.21 million shares (or 73.72% of all shares), a total value of $3.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.27 million shares, is of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s that is approximately 3.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $168.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $46.47 million.