Is Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Still A Buy After A -23.14% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.67% or $3.98. The 52-week high for the CPRI share is $72.37, that puts it down -75.27 from that peak though still a striking 10.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.90. The company’s market capitalization is $5.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CPRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.68.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) registered a 10.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.67% in intraday trading to $41.29 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.14%, and it has moved by -23.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.15%. The short interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 6.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.53, which implies an increase of 48.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $107.00 respectively. As a result, CPRI is trading at a discount of -159.14% off the target high and -33.2% off the low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capri Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares have gone down -42.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 215.79% against -0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.80% this quarter and then jump 92.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 72.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 54.49% per annum.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Capri Holdings Limited insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.73%, with the float percentage being 95.04%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 538 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.49 million shares (or 15.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.46 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $924.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 4.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $282.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.28 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $277.58 million.