Is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the BAM share is $62.47, that puts it down -35.66 from that peak though still a striking 3.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.43. The company’s market capitalization is $74.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $46.05 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.79%, and it has moved by -14.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.41%. The short interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is 6.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.36, which implies an increase of 34.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, BAM is trading at a discount of -71.55% off the target high and -34.64% off the low.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares have gone down -23.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.73% against -8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 660.00% this quarter and then jump 102.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -94.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $854 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $918 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.25 billion and $17.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -94.70% and then drop by -94.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 2333.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.43% per annum.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. insiders own 10.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.02%, with the float percentage being 77.41%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,008 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 130.34 million shares (or 7.94% of all shares), a total value of $6.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 98.01 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 5.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.24 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 20.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.22 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 billion.