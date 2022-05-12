Is BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Still A Buy After A 20.70% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.38% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the BSGM share is $4.58, that puts it down -358.0 from that peak though still a striking 27.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $39.01M, and the average trade volume was 188.54K shares over the past three months.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BSGM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) registered a 15.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.38% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.70%, and it has moved by -2.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BSGM is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $360k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.70%. While earnings are projected to return 49.10% in 2022.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

BioSig Technologies Inc. insiders own 12.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.48%, with the float percentage being 15.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.31 million shares (or 6.64% of all shares), a total value of $3.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.89 million shares, is of InterOcean Capital Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 million.