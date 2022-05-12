Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM)

During the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.37% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ITRM share is $2.52, that puts it down -1226.32 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $33.89M, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ITRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) registered a -11.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.37% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.42%, and it has moved by -36.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.09%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 81.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, ITRM is trading at a discount of -426.32% off the target high and -426.32% off the low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iterum Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares have gone down -67.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.57% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.20% this quarter and then jump 93.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.40%. While earnings are projected to return 74.10% in 2022.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.24%, with the float percentage being 4.27%. Canaan Partners X LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $0.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.46 million shares, is of New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c.’s that is approximately 0.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares are Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33113.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $17682.0.