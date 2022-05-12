Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC)

During the recent session, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)’s traded shares were 2.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $148.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.67% or -$12.37. The 52-week high for the ABC share is $167.19, that puts it down -12.26 from that peak though still a striking 25.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $111.34. The company’s market capitalization is $32.97B, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ABC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.57.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) trade information

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) registered a -7.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.67% in intraday trading to $148.93 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.88%, and it has moved by -0.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $171.25, which implies an increase of 13.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $145.00 and $187.00 respectively. As a result, ABC is trading at a discount of -25.56% off the target high and 2.64% off the low.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AmerisourceBergen Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) shares have gone up 29.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.28% against -3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.00% this quarter and then jump 7.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.02 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.82 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.20%. While earnings are projected to return 144.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.69% per annum.

ABC Dividends

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 1.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)’s Major holders

AmerisourceBergen Corporation insiders own 28.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.11%, with the float percentage being 92.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,226 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.14 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.73 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $549.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.29 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $437.8 million.