If All Goes Well, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Could Shrink By -83.27% Or More

During the recent session, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the HBI share is $20.74, that puts it down -65.26 from that peak though still a striking 3.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $4.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.42 million shares over the past three months.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HBI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $12.55 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.75%, and it has moved by -14.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.81%. The short interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is 25.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.08, which implies an increase of 21.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, HBI is trading at a discount of -83.27% off the target high and 28.29% off the low.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hanesbrands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) shares have gone down -32.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.20% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.80% this quarter and then jump 2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.8 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.50% and then jump by 4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.00%. While earnings are projected to return 832.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.30% per annum.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.57%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Hanesbrands Inc. insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.02%, with the float percentage being 92.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 737 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 36.58 million shares (or 10.45% of all shares), a total value of $611.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $571.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.71 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $149.51 million.