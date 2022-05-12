How Will Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Look After It Drops -97.62% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s traded shares were 0.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AMBP share is $12.43, that puts it down -97.62 from that peak though still a striking 3.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AMBP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $6.29 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.53%, and it has moved by -21.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.75%. The short interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) is 3.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.52, which implies an increase of 40.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, AMBP is trading at a discount of -90.78% off the target high and -43.08% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -289.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 51.39% per annum.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. insiders own 81.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.71%, with the float percentage being 75.53%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.9 million shares (or 2.14% of all shares), a total value of $128.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.34 million shares, is of Brahman Capital Corporation’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Ave Maria Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.3 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $32.91 million.