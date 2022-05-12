How Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -29.40% YTD?

During the last session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares were 17.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.21% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the WBD share is $39.70, that puts it down -138.87 from that peak though still a striking -1.44% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.86. The company’s market capitalization is $42.90B, and the average trade volume was 16.84 million shares over the past three months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. WBD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) registered a -4.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.21% in intraday trading to $16.62 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.46%, and it has moved by -32.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.94, which implies an increase of 53.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, WBD is trading at a discount of -212.88% off the target high and -8.3% off the low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares have gone down -37.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.20% against 16.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -15.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.38% per annum.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders