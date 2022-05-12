How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Given A -69.14% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $486.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $19.91. The 52-week high for the PANW share is $640.90, that puts it down -31.72 from that peak though still a striking 33.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $322.23. The company’s market capitalization is $48.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PANW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 30 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.64.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $486.58 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.65%, and it has moved by -23.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.27%. The short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is 6.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $649.73, which implies an increase of 25.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $510.00 and $823.00 respectively. As a result, PANW is trading at a discount of -69.14% off the target high and -4.81% off the low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palo Alto Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares have gone down -8.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.40% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.80% this quarter and then jump 18.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.34 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.50%. While earnings are projected to return -87.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.04% per annum.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks Inc. insiders own 1.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.79%, with the float percentage being 89.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,582 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.57 million shares (or 8.79% of all shares), a total value of $4.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.48 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.16 billion.