Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Have Dropped -52.52% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares were 3.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.37% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the HIMS share is $15.55, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking -7.72% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $672.76M, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HIMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) registered a -10.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.37% in intraday trading to $3.11 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.51%, and it has moved by -34.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.32, which implies an increase of 57.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.75 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, HIMS is trading at a discount of -221.54% off the target high and -84.89% off the low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hims & Hers Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares have gone down -62.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 1.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.79 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.92 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.47 million and $48.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.20% and then jump by 59.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -375.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Hims & Hers Health Inc. insiders own 19.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.63%, with the float percentage being 61.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.67 million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $80.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.2 million shares, is of Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $23.82 million.