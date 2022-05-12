Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT): With The Stock Down -0.31 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s traded shares were 1.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.28% or -$1.28. The 52-week high for the GBT share is $41.73, that puts it down -81.91 from that peak though still a striking -0.31% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64B, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.13.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) registered a -5.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.28% in intraday trading to $22.94 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.65%, and it has moved by -32.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.55, which implies an increase of 61.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $102.00 respectively. As a result, GBT is trading at a discount of -344.64% off the target high and -35.14% off the low.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) shares have gone down -31.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.12% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.00% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.04 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.68 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.3 million and $43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.30% and then jump by 38.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.20%. While earnings are projected to return -19.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.00% per annum.

GBT Dividends

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.98%, with the float percentage being 99.40%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.27 million shares (or 9.73% of all shares), a total value of $159.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $148.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $45.28 million.