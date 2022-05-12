Given A -29.28% Drop From High, Can Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares were 2.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.35% or -$1.61. The 52-week high for the NEM share is $86.37, that puts it down -29.28 from that peak though still a striking 21.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.60. The company’s market capitalization is $53.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.29 million shares over the past three months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Newmont Corporation (NEM) registered a -2.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.35% in intraday trading to $66.81 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.77%, and it has moved by -15.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.83%. The short interest in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 9.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.26, which implies an increase of 17.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, NEM is trading at a discount of -49.68% off the target high and 19.17% off the low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newmont Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares have gone up 20.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.91% against 18.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.30%. While earnings are projected to return -58.10% in 2022.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Newmont Corporation is 2.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.44%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Newmont Corporation insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.48%, with the float percentage being 80.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,591 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 92.17 million shares (or 11.56% of all shares), a total value of $5.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.57 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 33.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.82 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.57 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 billion.